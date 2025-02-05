Return to Roots: Syrians Withdraw Asylum Requests in Cyprus Amidst Political Shift
Hundreds of Syrians who fled to Cyprus due to the civil war are withdrawing asylum applications following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Latest data shows over 1,300 expressed intentions to return, with significant numbers having left. Officials cite a large drop in asylum applications from 2022 to 2024.
- Country:
- Cyprus
In a significant migration shift, hundreds of Syrians residing in Cyprus have begun withdrawing their asylum applications in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's fall from power, Cypriot officials revealed this Wednesday. Emerging reports indicate a daily average of 40 withdrawals starting December 9.
Nikolas Ioannides, Cyprus's migration minister, reported that from December 9, 2024, to January 31, 2025, a total of 1,367 Syrians have signaled their intent to return home. Among these, a majority of 944 individuals have rescinded their asylum status, with some having already departed Cyprus.
Situated in close proximity to the Middle East, Cyprus has been a key refuge for fleeing Syrians over the past decade. Despite an initial influx by sea, recent years have seen a decline in asylum seekers, partly due to the closure of routes in Northern Cyprus. Official figures highlight a stark 69% decrease in applications from 2022 to 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Shift: House Passes Stringent Immigration Bill
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Reinforces Support for Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
Navigating Legal Pathways: India-US Immigration Dynamics
Trump's Immigration Detention Expansion: The Financial and Political Stakes
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: New Prosecutorial Directives