Return to Roots: Syrians Withdraw Asylum Requests in Cyprus Amidst Political Shift

In a significant migration shift, hundreds of Syrians residing in Cyprus have begun withdrawing their asylum applications in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's fall from power, Cypriot officials revealed this Wednesday. Emerging reports indicate a daily average of 40 withdrawals starting December 9.

Nikolas Ioannides, Cyprus's migration minister, reported that from December 9, 2024, to January 31, 2025, a total of 1,367 Syrians have signaled their intent to return home. Among these, a majority of 944 individuals have rescinded their asylum status, with some having already departed Cyprus.

Situated in close proximity to the Middle East, Cyprus has been a key refuge for fleeing Syrians over the past decade. Despite an initial influx by sea, recent years have seen a decline in asylum seekers, partly due to the closure of routes in Northern Cyprus. Official figures highlight a stark 69% decrease in applications from 2022 to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)