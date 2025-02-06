New Bird Flu Strain in Nevada Cattle Sparks Concern

Dairy cattle in Nevada have contracted a new bird flu strain different from the version previously affecting U.S. herds, according to the Agriculture Department. This marks the second instance of wild bird-driven viral transmission to cattle.

The D1.1 version of the H5N1 bird flu, confirmed in Nevada cattle, underscores increasing viral spread and challenges in containment efforts. Researchers emphasize the need for continued testing to understand its transmission dynamics.

Health experts express concern over potential implications for animal and human health, citing at least 67 U.S. human infections primarily among cattle workers. Officials plan to release genetic data to aid in comprehension and containment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)