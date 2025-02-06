Italy Gears Up for 2026 Winter Olympics with Ambitious Preparations

Italy has officially started the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to be hosted in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, with a flurry of events aimed at building excitement. This marks Europe's first Winter Games since Turin 2006, amidst mounting climate challenges for ski resorts.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, at a Milan ceremony, assured that Italy is on track to deliver a spectacle combining sport with Italian elegance. Despite reports of potential venue delays, Italian officials are optimistic about their preparations.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized Italy's substantial 3.5 billion euro investment in related projects. The logistical challenge of hosting events across multiple locations persists, but organizers remain committed to overcoming obstacles in time for the February 2026 opening.

