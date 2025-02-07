Fadnavis and AIIB Unite for Maharashtra's Water and Infrastructure Projects
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Hun Kim, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to discuss key infrastructure projects like the Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking. Financial institutions showed support, promising assistance for these initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened with Hun Kim, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to deliberate on pivotal projects in the state, including the Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking.
The high-level discussion at the 'Ramgiri' residence also involved representatives from the Korean Exim Bank and AFD, who explored potential funding for these critical infrastructure initiatives. A comprehensive presentation was made, garnering positive responses from the financial institutions.
Hun Kim offered assurances of maximum financial support. He also shared his unique experience of seeing a tiger at the Umred Karhandla reserve during his visit, marking a memorable moment in his 25 years of visiting India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth
Tragic Collision: Investigating the Maharashtra Train Accident
DP World Eyes $1 Billion Expansion in Peru's Port Infrastructure
BCCI Suspends Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne in Ranji Trophy Controversy
AWS's Major Investment Surge in India's Cloud Infrastructure