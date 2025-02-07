Fadnavis and AIIB Unite for Maharashtra's Water and Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened with Hun Kim, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to deliberate on pivotal projects in the state, including the Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking.

The high-level discussion at the 'Ramgiri' residence also involved representatives from the Korean Exim Bank and AFD, who explored potential funding for these critical infrastructure initiatives. A comprehensive presentation was made, garnering positive responses from the financial institutions.

Hun Kim offered assurances of maximum financial support. He also shared his unique experience of seeing a tiger at the Umred Karhandla reserve during his visit, marking a memorable moment in his 25 years of visiting India.

(With inputs from agencies.)