Left Menu

Fadnavis and AIIB Unite for Maharashtra's Water and Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Hun Kim, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to discuss key infrastructure projects like the Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking. Financial institutions showed support, promising assistance for these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:08 IST
Fadnavis and AIIB Unite for Maharashtra's Water and Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened with Hun Kim, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to deliberate on pivotal projects in the state, including the Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking.

The high-level discussion at the 'Ramgiri' residence also involved representatives from the Korean Exim Bank and AFD, who explored potential funding for these critical infrastructure initiatives. A comprehensive presentation was made, garnering positive responses from the financial institutions.

Hun Kim offered assurances of maximum financial support. He also shared his unique experience of seeing a tiger at the Umred Karhandla reserve during his visit, marking a memorable moment in his 25 years of visiting India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025