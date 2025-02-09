Tragedy Strikes: Nepalese Pilgrims' Journey to Maha Kumbh Interrupted by Accident
Forty Nepalese pilgrims were injured in a bus accident in Surkhet district, Nepal, while traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Six passengers are in critical condition, and the police are investigating the accident's cause. Rescue operations involved local volunteers and police personnel.
A tragic accident occurred in western Nepal on Sunday when a bus carrying 40 Nepalese pilgrims, bound for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, met with calamity.
The incident took place at 5.30 pm in the Babai area of Bheriganga Municipality in Surkhet district, located 500 km west of Kathmandu.
Police reported that the injured were rushed to Kohalpur Medical College, with six passengers in critical condition. Local volunteers joined forces with police personnel for rescue operations as authorities investigate the accident's cause.
