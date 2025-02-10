Left Menu

Hippo Homes Expands Footprint in Lucknow: A Milestone in Home Improvement Solutions

Hippo Homes, a top provider of home renovation and interior solutions, opens its sixth Indian store in Lucknow. The store marks a key addition to its presence in Uttar Pradesh, offering over 10,000 products and services. Integrated with an e-commerce app, it enhances the customer experience through innovative solutions.

Lucknow, February 10, 2025: Hippo Homes, a leader in home building and renovation, has inaugurated its sixth Indian store in Lucknow. The opening signifies a vital expansion in Uttar Pradesh for the company, aiming to simplify the home renovation journey through over 10,000 products from top brands.

Strategically located at Crescent Mall & Heights on Amar Shaheed Path, the store features a variety of contemporary designs, expert guidance, and a unique virtual reality experience. Customers benefit from an omni-channel purchasing option via an integrated e-commerce app, ensuring convenience and enhanced service delivery.

During the launch, MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta highlighted the store's role as a 'one-stop shop' offering end-to-end solutions. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to capturing real estate opportunities in Lucknow while providing significant employment opportunities and supporting local economic growth.

