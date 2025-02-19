Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Policies to Promote Investment Ahead of 2025 Investor Summit

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved seven new policies to attract investment in various sectors, including real estate, startups, and clean energy. The Global Investors Summit 2025 will showcase the state's potential, with initiatives like the 'Integrated Township Policy 2025' aimed at boosting private investment, job creation, and economic growth.

Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Policies to Promote Investment Ahead of 2025 Investor Summit
The Madhya Pradesh government is gearing up for its Global Investors Summit in 2025 by approving a slate of new policies aimed at driving investment across multiple sectors. These policies, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, target everything from real estate development to startup growth, with significant policy shifts also occurring in clean energy and hospitality.

Among the standout initiatives is the 'Integrated Township Policy 2025,' designed to encourage private investment in urban real estate, facilitating job creation and economic stimulation. The policy focuses on land development through pooling and sets specific hectare requirements based on city populations, ensuring a streamlined process with the state providing necessary infrastructure support.

The cabinet has also greenlit a new MSME Development Policy, promising financial incentives like capital support and job creation subsidies. Additionally, amendments to industrial land allocation rules aim to enhance transparency and efficiency. These policies align with broader strategies to elevate Madhya Pradesh's standing as an investment-friendly state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

