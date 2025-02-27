Left Menu

Athena's Quest: Intuitive Machines' Pioneering Lunar Leap

Intuitive Machines launches its lunar lander Athena, targeting the moon's south pole. Partnering with SpaceX, they aim for improved success after a previous mishap. Athena will attempt advanced maneuvers with accompanying drone Grace, potentially revealing valuable resources. NASA invests $62 million, engaging other entities for expansive lunar exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 27-02-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 06:06 IST
Intuitive Machines has embarked on a mission to reach the moon's south pole with its recently launched lunar lander, Athena. Lifted by a SpaceX rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Athena targets a March 6 touchdown, firmly aiming to circumvent its predecessor's failed attempt. Competition intensifies with multiple spacecraft aiming for lunar destinations.

A year after Intuitive Machines made the first US lunar landing in over half a century, the company has resolved previous mishaps, including a distance-gauging instrument failure. This time, the lunar drill and rovers rely on an upright landing for resource extraction and scientific experimentation beneath the moon's surface.

Athena's associated drone, affectionately named Grace after computer pioneer Grace Hopper, is slated to explore the depths of a perpetually shadowed crater. The mission promises significant scientific discovery, potentially unearthing water ice as NASA invests millions in the pioneering project, fostering further exploration and potential resource utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

