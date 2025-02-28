Tragedy on the Tracks: Mysterious Deaths in Kottayam

In a tragic incident, three women were found dead on the railway tracks near Kottayam on Friday morning, according to local police.

The identities of the deceased remain unknown as detailed investigations continue. Officials suspect that the women may have jumped onto the track as the Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger train approached Ernakulam around 5.30 am.

Train services faced temporary disruption due to the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies have been transported to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for further examination, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)