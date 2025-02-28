Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Mysterious Deaths in Kottayam

Three unidentified women were discovered dead on railway tracks in Kottayam. Police suspect the women jumped in front of a moving train, causing disruption to train services. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities still working to ascertain their identities. The bodies have been moved to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:19 IST
In a tragic incident, three women were found dead on the railway tracks near Kottayam on Friday morning, according to local police.

The identities of the deceased remain unknown as detailed investigations continue. Officials suspect that the women may have jumped onto the track as the Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger train approached Ernakulam around 5.30 am.

Train services faced temporary disruption due to the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies have been transported to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for further examination, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

