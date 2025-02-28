Trump's Aid Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Global Health Projects

The Trump administration has sent shockwaves through the global aid community by cutting contracts for health services that benefit millions worldwide. Countries like Sudan and South Africa, which rely on U.S.-funded projects for lifesaving care, are particularly affected by these abrupt terminations.

This decisive move hinges on President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy. It comes as part of a comprehensive review aimed at realigning grants with U.S. policy objectives. The sudden cancellation of contracts highlights the administration's focus on evaluating foreign aid against its domestic agenda.

The global aid sector now faces unprecedented challenges. As organizations grapple with these funding cuts, the need to reconcile international commitments with national interests remains a pivotal issue for the future of global health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)