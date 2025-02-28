Left Menu

Deadly Rains and Rescues: Chaos in Jammu

Severe weather in Jammu has led to fatalities and rescue efforts, as heavy rains and snow impact the region. A woman and her son died in a boulder incident, while rescue teams saved twelve people from flooded areas. Major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway, remain closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:14 IST
Deadly Rains and Rescues: Chaos in Jammu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, relentless rains and snowfall have claimed the lives of a woman and her son, while sparking emergency rescues across the region. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to save twelve people trapped in swollen waters.

The severe weather has also led to widespread disruption, with crucial roads blocked due to landslides and snow. Among those closed is the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway, as heavy snowfall and landslides make travel perilous.

State officials are urging caution as rescue operations continue in the region. The weather has grounded traffic and prompted daring rescues, as the community braces for more rain and snow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025