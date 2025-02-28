Deadly Rains and Rescues: Chaos in Jammu

In Jammu, relentless rains and snowfall have claimed the lives of a woman and her son, while sparking emergency rescues across the region. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to save twelve people trapped in swollen waters.

The severe weather has also led to widespread disruption, with crucial roads blocked due to landslides and snow. Among those closed is the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway, as heavy snowfall and landslides make travel perilous.

State officials are urging caution as rescue operations continue in the region. The weather has grounded traffic and prompted daring rescues, as the community braces for more rain and snow.

