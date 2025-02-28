Deadly Rains and Rescues: Chaos in Jammu
Severe weather in Jammu has led to fatalities and rescue efforts, as heavy rains and snow impact the region. A woman and her son died in a boulder incident, while rescue teams saved twelve people from flooded areas. Major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway, remain closed.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu, relentless rains and snowfall have claimed the lives of a woman and her son, while sparking emergency rescues across the region. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to save twelve people trapped in swollen waters.
The severe weather has also led to widespread disruption, with crucial roads blocked due to landslides and snow. Among those closed is the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway, as heavy snowfall and landslides make travel perilous.
State officials are urging caution as rescue operations continue in the region. The weather has grounded traffic and prompted daring rescues, as the community braces for more rain and snow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- rains
- snowfall
- rescue
- highway
- roadblock
- landslide
- disruption
- weather
- fatalities
ALSO READ
Rail Crossing Upgrade on State Highway 1B Set to Begin Next Week
Tragic Accident on Meerut-Muzaffarnagar Highway Claims Two Lives
Tragic Highway Collision: Two Dead, Ten Injured in Pilgrims' Journey
Himachal Pradesh's Green Solution to Combat Landslides
Rajasthan Farmers' Uprising: Water Crisis Sparks Highway Blockades