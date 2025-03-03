Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: College Student's Life Cut Short in Rohini Accident

A 19-year-old Delhi University student, Rishal Singh, working as a newspaper vendor, was killed in a road accident in Rohini. An unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to fatal injuries. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young life was tragically cut short in Rohini when a 19-year-old Delhi University student, Rishal Singh, was killed in a road accident.

Rishal, who balanced his academics with a job as a newspaper vendor to fund his education, met with the fatal accident near the RTO office early on a Saturday morning.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a comprehensive investigation, poring over CCTV footage in an effort to identify the unidentified vehicle and driver responsible for this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

