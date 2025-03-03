Tragedy on the Road: College Student's Life Cut Short in Rohini Accident
A 19-year-old Delhi University student, Rishal Singh, working as a newspaper vendor, was killed in a road accident in Rohini. An unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to fatal injuries. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver.
A young life was tragically cut short in Rohini when a 19-year-old Delhi University student, Rishal Singh, was killed in a road accident.
Rishal, who balanced his academics with a job as a newspaper vendor to fund his education, met with the fatal accident near the RTO office early on a Saturday morning.
Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a comprehensive investigation, poring over CCTV footage in an effort to identify the unidentified vehicle and driver responsible for this tragic event.
