India Charts a New Course in Riverine Dolphin Conservation

A groundbreaking report revealed the presence of 6,327 riverine dolphins in India's rivers, as announced by PM Modi. The survey spanned 28 rivers across eight states, and PM Modi stressed public awareness and involvement in conservation efforts, with Uttar Pradesh leading in dolphin numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasan | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic conservation effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report, highlighting 6,327 dolphins populating India's rivers. The announcement came during the 7th National Board for Wildlife meeting in Gujarat, coinciding with World Wildlife Day.

The comprehensive survey covered 28 rivers across eight states, dedicating 3,150 man-days and 8,500 km. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam recorded the highest dolphin numbers, underscoring the need for targeted conservation strategies.

PM Modi emphasized raising awareness among local communities and villagers, advocating educational exposure visits for schoolchildren to dolphin habitats. The NBWL, chaired by PM Modi, continues to play a pivotal role in wildlife conservation strategies across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

