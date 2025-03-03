Left Menu

Chile's Imminent Northern Earthquake: Seismic Predictions and Mining Impacts

Fifteen years after the catastrophic 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in southern Chile, scientists predict a major quake in the mineral-rich north. Chile's seismically active location on the Ring of Fire makes it prone to such events, with its copper and lithium industries potentially at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifteen years after a harrowing 8.8 magnitude earthquake devastated southern Chile, experts are now forecasting a significant seismic event in the north. The quake, which struck on February 27, unleashed a deadly tsunami and resulted in 550 fatalities.

Chile, known for its status as the world's largest copper producer and second-largest lithium producer, locates its primary mining activities in the northern region, which is under threat. Seismologist Felipe Leyton highlighted the nation's vulnerable fault lines and geological stress accumulation, forewarning of impending seismic activities.

Dr. Ayaz Alam, a geologist from the University of Santiago, emphasized the role of GPS technology in monitoring tectonic plate movements. While precise timing remains uncertain, anticipation grows for a northern quake due to prolonged stress buildup since the last major seismic release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

