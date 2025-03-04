US Aid Cuts Strain WHO's Efforts on Ebola Surveillance in Uganda

A World Health Organization official has reported that US aid cuts are hindering Ebola surveillance in Uganda. The WHO has had to take on roles once managed by other organizations due to these funding gaps, according to Dr. Janet Diaz from the World Health Emergencies programme.

In a briefing held in Geneva after her visit to Uganda, Diaz highlighted the intervention need to address outbreak response capacities. The WHO's tasks now include managing biological samples, transportation, logistic needs, and overseeing surveillance teams at entry points.

Compounding these challenges is the direct impact on the WHO due to the US's funding withdrawal, ordered by President Donald Trump. The financial freeze impedes critical response efforts during the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Sudan virus strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)