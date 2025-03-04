Left Menu

US Aid Cuts Strain WHO's Efforts on Ebola Surveillance in Uganda

A WHO official reports that US funding cuts have severely impacted Ebola surveillance efforts in Uganda. The agency is stepping in to fill gaps previously managed by others due to staffing and resource shortages. The withdrawal of US support under President Trump exacerbates the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:41 IST
US Aid Cuts Strain WHO's Efforts on Ebola Surveillance in Uganda
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A World Health Organization official has reported that US aid cuts are hindering Ebola surveillance in Uganda. The WHO has had to take on roles once managed by other organizations due to these funding gaps, according to Dr. Janet Diaz from the World Health Emergencies programme.

In a briefing held in Geneva after her visit to Uganda, Diaz highlighted the intervention need to address outbreak response capacities. The WHO's tasks now include managing biological samples, transportation, logistic needs, and overseeing surveillance teams at entry points.

Compounding these challenges is the direct impact on the WHO due to the US's funding withdrawal, ordered by President Donald Trump. The financial freeze impedes critical response efforts during the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Sudan virus strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025