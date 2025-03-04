Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify at SLBC Tunnel with Conveyor Belt Restoration

The conveyor belt at the SLBC tunnel has been repaired, aiding rescue operations for eight trapped persons. The resumption of conveyor operations is expected to expedite debris removal. Authorities consider using robots amidst ongoing recovery efforts by NDRF, Army, and Navy experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:38 IST
The restoration of a critical conveyor belt system at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has brought renewed hope to rescue teams working tirelessly to save eight trapped individuals.

The conveyor, damaged in an accident on February 22, was repaired and made operational on Tuesday, streamlining the process of removing muck and debris. Rescue operations, now in their 11th day, continue at a fast pace.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough, teams from the NDRF, Indian Army, and Navy strive to reach the trapped engineers and laborers. Authorities are also considering the use of robots to mitigate risks to personnel. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged for technological intervention to boost efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

