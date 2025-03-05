L&T Secures Major Contracts for Residential Towers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infrastructure company, announced on Wednesday that its building and factories vertical has been awarded 'significant' projects by a renowned developer to construct residential towers.

These projects are set to take place in key urban centers such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, the company detailed in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro explained that the classification of 'significant order' pertains to project values ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, emphasizing the scale and importance of these contracts which must be completed under strict timelines. Additionally, L&T has secured multiple add-on orders for its existing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)