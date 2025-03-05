Left Menu

L&T Secures Major Contracts for Residential Towers

Larsen & Toubro's building and factories vertical has secured significant contracts from a notable developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. These projects are valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore and come with stringent timelines. L&T has also received additional orders for ongoing projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST
L&T Secures Major Contracts for Residential Towers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infrastructure company, announced on Wednesday that its building and factories vertical has been awarded 'significant' projects by a renowned developer to construct residential towers.

These projects are set to take place in key urban centers such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, the company detailed in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro explained that the classification of 'significant order' pertains to project values ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, emphasizing the scale and importance of these contracts which must be completed under strict timelines. Additionally, L&T has secured multiple add-on orders for its existing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025