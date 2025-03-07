Fire Rages Through Luxury Boats in Miami

In an early morning incident on Friday, fire crews were urgently dispatched to combat a fire engulfing luxury boats in Miami. Video from local news station WSVN-TV captured the dramatic scene of massive flames consuming a boat, prompting a swift response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The firefighters set up hoses and closed down a nearby roadway as they worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. According to an official text from the department, the intense fire affected three boats but has now been brought under control.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation, with further details yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)