Empowering Youth for Disaster Response in Himachal Pradesh

The Yuva Aapda Mitra scheme (YAMS) has trained 1,500 volunteers in Himachal Pradesh's disaster response efforts. In its second phase, an additional 4,070 youth volunteers will receive training to enhance disaster preparedness across nine districts, under the guidance of the District Disaster Management Authorities.

  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnesses a proactive stride in disaster preparedness as the Yuva Aapda Mitra scheme (YAMS) trains 1,500 volunteers in disaster response. This initiative, which marks the completion of its first phase, reflects a concerted effort by the state to strengthen disaster management capabilities.

The second phase of YAMS is set to expand its reach, training approximately 4,070 youth volunteers from prominent organizations like NCC, NSS, NYKS, and BS&G. This extensive training will be facilitated by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali, along with several Home Guard and Civil Defence training centers across the state.

The state's expanded disaster management efforts are part of a larger national framework led by the National Disaster Management Authority. Special Secretary DC Rana emphasized the alignment of these initiatives with the state government's efforts to create a capable task force of youth volunteers for disaster preparedness, having trained over 24,500 volunteers to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

