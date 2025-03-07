Tragic Car Fire in Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Others Injured in Horrific Accident

A tragic car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district early Friday morning resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and left four others injured, police have reported.

The incident occurred around 4 am near Murmadi, when a vehicle carrying five men collided with a tree and caught fire. The group, from Durg in Chhattisgarh, was returning from a wedding celebration. Station House Officer Chandra Jeet Yadav stated that four occupants managed to escape the wreckage.

A passerby on a morning walk noticed the burned-out vehicle and promptly informed the Rampayli police. Upon arrival, officers extracted a charred body from the car, later identified as Rakesh. Due to the extent of injuries, two individuals were transferred to a hospital in Gondia, Maharashtra, while the others are receiving treatment locally. An investigation into the crash is underway.

