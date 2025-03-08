Japan-India Collaboration Elevates Thane's Smart City Vision
A Japanese delegation visited Thane in Maharashtra to discuss collaborations in the Smart City project. Under the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform, discussions focused on sustainable urban development and technological advancements. The Thane Smart City project is progressing with 32 of 35 projects completed.
A Japanese delegation arrived in Thane, Maharashtra, to evaluate progress under the city's smart city project and explore potential technological partnerships, according to a civic official on Saturday.
The visit was part of an ongoing initiative under the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform, which encourages knowledge sharing and technological collaboration for sustainable urban development.
Led by members from Nomura Research Institute, including Chief Project Architect Aya Honda and Varsha Gupta, the delegation held discussions with Thane Smart City CEO Sandeep Malvi, focusing on completed and ongoing projects to leverage Japanese expertise for technological improvements.
