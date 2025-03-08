Empowering Women in Science: A Leap Forward on Women's Day

In a bold move on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his social media platforms to women achievers, with a focus on promoting women's empowerment in science.

Among the standout figures were nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni, who shared insights from their impressive careers.

They emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in India's nuclear and space sectors, urging young women to explore STEM fields. Their message highlighted India's role as a leading scientific environment, with Mishra and Soni as shining examples of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)