Empowering Women in Science: A Leap Forward on Women's Day
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed his social media accounts to women achievers, including scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni. They highlighted India's vibrant scientific environment and growing opportunities in nuclear and space technology, urging more women to pursue careers in STEM fields.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:54 IST
India
- India
In a bold move on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his social media platforms to women achievers, with a focus on promoting women's empowerment in science.
Among the standout figures were nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni, who shared insights from their impressive careers.
They emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in India's nuclear and space sectors, urging young women to explore STEM fields. Their message highlighted India's role as a leading scientific environment, with Mishra and Soni as shining examples of success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
