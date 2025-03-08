Left Menu

Empowering Women in Science: A Leap Forward on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed his social media accounts to women achievers, including scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni. They highlighted India's vibrant scientific environment and growing opportunities in nuclear and space technology, urging more women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:54 IST
Empowering Women in Science: A Leap Forward on Women's Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his social media platforms to women achievers, with a focus on promoting women's empowerment in science.

Among the standout figures were nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni, who shared insights from their impressive careers.

They emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in India's nuclear and space sectors, urging young women to explore STEM fields. Their message highlighted India's role as a leading scientific environment, with Mishra and Soni as shining examples of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025