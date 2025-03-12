Left Menu

SPHEREx Sets Sail into the Cosmos, Unveiling the Universe's Glow

NASA's SPHEREx telescope launched to map the sky and explore the cosmic glow of galaxies since the Big Bang. Designed for comprehensive infrared observations, it will survey the entire sky over two years, uncovering insights into galaxy formation and the universe's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vandenbergspaceforcebase | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:26 IST
NASA's SPHEREx telescope embarked on its celestial mission this Tuesday, launching into space to map the cosmos in unparalleled detail. Aimng to explore hundreds of millions of galaxies, it seeks to illuminate the shared cosmic glow from the dawn of time.

SpaceX successfully launched the observatory from California, accompanied by four auxiliary satellites for solar study. Once in orbit, SPHEREx embarked on its groundbreaking mission to understand galaxy formation and evolution and trace the universe's rapid expansion in its infancy.

In addition to mapping celestial formations, SPHEREx will investigate the vital ingredients for life within our Milky Way. Its unique design, including infrared detectors that view the cosmos like rainbow spectacles, promises revolutionary insights into the universe's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

