Congo Considers Peace Talks Amidst Rising Tensions with M23 Rebels
The Democratic Republic of Congo is contemplating sending delegates to Angola-hosted peace talks with the M23 rebel group. This marks potential direct negotiations with the Rwanda-backed rebels for the first time. Angola is mediating in an effort to establish a lasting ceasefire and ease regional tensions.
In a significant move towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo is weighing the option of sending representatives to forthcoming peace talks with the M23 rebel group, scheduled to be held in Angola. This development could pave the way for much-needed direct negotiations with the Rwanda-backed rebels.
Angola's role as a mediator seeks to orchestrate a durable ceasefire and alleviate mounting tensions between Congo and Rwanda. The latter has been accused of backing the M23 rebels, a claim it firmly denies. Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, who had previously rejected direct negotiations with the M23, has not yet publicly confirmed participation in the talks.
The M23 rebels have encouraged Angola's peace initiative but urge President Tshisekedi to formally commit to dialogue. The talks come at a time when the Southern African Development Community announced a phased withdrawal of its troops, potentially impacting the conflict's progression as rebels advance in eastern Congo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
