Maharashtra's Bold Move: Mandating Precast Construction
Maharashtra is set to mandate precast construction for Mumbai's real estate, aiming to curb air pollution. Led by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, the policy will incentivize using readymade components over traditional on-site processes, reducing emissions despite increased transport costs. A roadmap to implement this is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is taking significant steps to combat air pollution by drafting a policy that mandates precast construction for real estate projects in Mumbai, according to state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.
The forthcoming policy will apply to both private and public construction sites, encouraging real estate developers to transition from traditional on-site construction methods to precast construction. This approach involves sourcing readymade components from outside the city, thereby diminishing onsite activities that contribute to air pollution, Munde explained.
Despite an anticipated rise in transportation expenses, the shift promises to minimize carbon emissions and resource waste, ensuring higher quality standards. The roadmap for this initiative is in its final stages, with a launch expected soon, alongside recent directives urging eateries to adopt greener cooking fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akash Ambani Champions AI as India's Growth Catalyst at Mumbai Tech Week 2025
Nearly 90 per cent of public CNG buses to be phased out by December 2025, to be replaced by e-buses: Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa.
All high-rises, hotels, commercial complexes to have mandatory anti-smog guns: Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa.
Vehicles older than 15 years not to be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi after March 31: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Unveiling the World's Largest Mahamrityunjay Yantra: A New Era of Spiritual and Environmental Harmony