Maharashtra's Bold Move: Mandating Precast Construction

The Maharashtra government is taking significant steps to combat air pollution by drafting a policy that mandates precast construction for real estate projects in Mumbai, according to state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

The forthcoming policy will apply to both private and public construction sites, encouraging real estate developers to transition from traditional on-site construction methods to precast construction. This approach involves sourcing readymade components from outside the city, thereby diminishing onsite activities that contribute to air pollution, Munde explained.

Despite an anticipated rise in transportation expenses, the shift promises to minimize carbon emissions and resource waste, ensuring higher quality standards. The roadmap for this initiative is in its final stages, with a launch expected soon, alongside recent directives urging eateries to adopt greener cooking fuels.

