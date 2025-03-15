Avalanche Alerts and Snow Woes: Himachal's Weather Challenges
Himachal Pradesh faces avalanche threats with an 'orange' alert issued in high-altitude areas, while recent snowfall has disrupted daily life. Roads are closed, forcing villagers to transport the sick using palanquins. Rain and snow continue across the state, as the weather brings both challenges and scenic beauty.
An alert for avalanches has been issued in several high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, impacting districts such as Chamba, Kullu, and Kinnaur. The Met office, predicting a wet spell until Thursday, has raised concerns as harsh weather conditions burden local communities.
Since the previous Friday, regions like Gondla and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti have experienced significant snowfall, alongside 2 cm in Kinnaur's Kalpa. Continuous snowfall has compelled tribal residents, particularly in Chamba's Pangi valley, to improvise transportation methods for medical emergencies due to road closures.
Recent weather patterns also include intermittent rains and thunderstorms in various parts of the state, accompanied by a hailstorm in Kufri. With dipping temperatures and an increase in rainfall, Himachal Pradesh grapples with pressing meteorological challenges.
