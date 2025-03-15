Left Menu

Deadly Tornadoes Devastate U.S. Midwest and Southeast

A devastating series of tornadoes struck Arkansas and Missouri, claiming at least 13 lives in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast. As assessments continue, authorities warn of heightened tornado risks in Alabama and Mississippi. The storms threaten continued destruction as they advance eastward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:26 IST
Deadly Tornadoes Devastate U.S. Midwest and Southeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful series of tornadoes left at least 13 people dead in Arkansas and Missouri, causing widespread destruction across the U.S. Midwest and Southeast. Police and meteorologists are still assessing the full scale of the damage from the deadly storms, which swept through the region overnight.

The National Weather Service reported 26 potential tornadoes, though not all were confirmed to have touched down. David Roth, a meteorologist, highlighted a 30% risk of more tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi, labeling the threat as significant amid an active weather situation.

Looming severe weather remains a concern as meteorologists predict the storms will intensify through Saturday night, possibly affecting areas as far east as the Florida Panhandle and Atlanta by midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025