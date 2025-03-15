Deadly Tornadoes Devastate U.S. Midwest and Southeast
A devastating series of tornadoes struck Arkansas and Missouri, claiming at least 13 lives in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast. As assessments continue, authorities warn of heightened tornado risks in Alabama and Mississippi. The storms threaten continued destruction as they advance eastward.
A powerful series of tornadoes left at least 13 people dead in Arkansas and Missouri, causing widespread destruction across the U.S. Midwest and Southeast. Police and meteorologists are still assessing the full scale of the damage from the deadly storms, which swept through the region overnight.
The National Weather Service reported 26 potential tornadoes, though not all were confirmed to have touched down. David Roth, a meteorologist, highlighted a 30% risk of more tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi, labeling the threat as significant amid an active weather situation.
Looming severe weather remains a concern as meteorologists predict the storms will intensify through Saturday night, possibly affecting areas as far east as the Florida Panhandle and Atlanta by midnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
