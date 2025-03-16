Left Menu

Delhi CM Tackles Drainage Crisis Before Monsoon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma, evaluated the city's major drains, stressing the need for urgent desilting before monsoon. Gupta criticized former governments for neglect, emphasizing coordination among agencies and a pre-monsoon action plan to tackle waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:54 IST
drains
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted inspections of the city's key drainage systems on Sunday, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma. Gupta directed officials to complete desilting efforts before monsoon to avert waterlogging.

During her visit to the Sunheri, Barapulla, and Kushak drains, Gupta criticized previous administrations for neglecting maintenance, leading to sewage overflow. Highlighting a lack of agency coordination, she assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department the responsibility for timely desilting, with allocated plans and budgets.

Gupta also introduced a comprehensive action plan against monsoon-related challenges and emphasized government strategy for efficient governance. This comes after a significant political shift, as the Bharatiya Janata Party won the recent Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long reign in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

