Tragedy Strikes: Sewer Cleaning Incident Claims One Life in Delhi
A 43-year-old worker died and two others were injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony. The incident involved Panth Lal Chandra, who was declared dead at the hospital. The other two, Ramkishan Chandra and Shiv Das, remain hospitalized. Legal actions have been initiated under relevant acts.
A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony as a worker lost his life and two others sustained injuries while cleaning a sewer, according to police reports on Monday. The deceased, 43-year-old Panth Lal Chandra, was cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer.
The unfortunate event occurred around 5:45 PM on Sunday. The injured workers, identified as Ramkishan Chandra and Shiv Das, aged 35 and 25 respectively, are currently receiving medical care at a hospital. Rescue teams, including the fire brigade and local police, extracted all three from the manhole in an unconscious state.
Panth Lal Chandra was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered a case under section 105 of the BNS and sections 7 and 9 of the Manual Scavenging Act. The Delhi Jal Board has not issued an immediate response regarding the tragedy.
