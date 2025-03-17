West Bengal's Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: A Year of Transformations

In a bold move to enhance urban safety, West Bengal's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, Firhad Hakim, announced the demolition of 500 illegal constructions in Kolkata. The decisive action came after the tragic collapse of an unauthorized building in the Garden Reach area that claimed twelve lives.

Speaking at the state assembly, Hakim emphasized the strides made under the Mamata Banerjee-led government. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation, alongside other municipal bodies, has halted all unauthorized projects, with notices issued to 1,000 illegal constructions, signaling a categorical end to such activities.

Highlighting the department's budget increase from Rs 3,309.03 crore in 2011 to Rs 10,315 crore for 2024-25, Hakim touted significant advancements in infrastructure, including roads, market complexes, and water projects in urban bodies. The government also pledged no water tax, urging vigilance against water wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)