Jet Fuel Tanker Collision: Impact and Legal Ramifications

A U.S. military-contracted tanker called Stena Immaculate suffered damage after being hit by a cargo ship, Solong, near England's northeast coast. The incident resulted in fires and explosions, damaging a single jet fuel tank.

Despite initial reports, Stena Bulk confirmed the presence of 18 fuel tanks on board. Of the 220,000 barrels, 17,515 were lost. Efforts by the crew to combat the blaze proved commendable.

As salvage operations continue, the Russian captain of Solong faces legal charges for gross negligence manslaughter after a fatality occurred. Plastic nurdles were found near the coast, prompting cleanup efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)