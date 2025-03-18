Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Calf Drowning Highlights Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Wildlife Challenges

An elephant calf drowned in a Chhattisgarh pond, marking the third such death this year in Dharamjaigarh. The incident reflects the state's larger wildlife issues, with 90 elephant deaths in six years due to human-elephant conflicts, ailments, and electrocution. Ongoing investigations are probing the recent drowning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:00 IST
An elephant calf tragically drowned in a pond in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by forest officials on Tuesday.

The carcass, identified as a one-year-old male, was discovered floating in Jampali village within the Chhal forest range, noted Abhishek Jogawat, Divisional Forest Officer of Dharamjaigarh forest division.

Preliminary reports suggest the calf belonged to a herd visiting a villager's pond and likely drowned while attempting to bathe in the deeper water. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. This death marks the third elephant fatality in this forest division this year, amidst a backdrop of 90 elephant deaths over the past six years, indicative of the ongoing human-elephant conflicts plaguing northern districts like Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

