Lone Tiger Resurfaces: Walker II Captured on Camera

Walker II, the solitary tiger residing in Maharashtra's Gautala wildlife sanctuary, has re-emerged on camera traps after disappearing for nearly two weeks. The tiger, around four years old, had not been seen since February 27, sparking fears of poaching. However, he was safely recorded on March 13 and 14, officials reported.

Walker II has been occupying the sanctuary since March 2021, when he arrived in search of new territory. The tiger has carved out his domain between Kannad and Chalisgaon in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts. Wildlife officials confirmed his movements across these areas and assured there's ample prey available.

Honorary wildlife warden Dr. Kishor Pathak pointed out that a tiger's presence in this region is a rare occurrence, with none seen for nearly 50 years. He advocated for regular patrolling and vehicle speed limits through the sanctuary to protect this majestic animal.

