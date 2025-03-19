M23 Rebels Advance to Walikale: A High-Stakes Power Struggle
Rebels known as M23, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have advanced into the outskirts of Walikale, a mineral-rich town in east Congo. This move comes after a meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and Congo in Qatar, where they called for a ceasefire.
In a significant development, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, made their way to the town outskirts of Walikale in east Congo on Wednesday. This comes just a day after Rwanda's and Congo's presidents met in Qatar and issued a joint call for a ceasefire.
Walikale, located in North Kivu province, boasts rich mineral deposits, including tin. This marks the farthest west that the rebel group has reached in its unprecedented campaign this year.
The advancement raises tensions in the region, heightening the stakes in the fraught relations between the neighboring countries. Observers are closely watching how regional leadership will respond to this bold move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Germany Suspends Development Aid Over Rwandan Conflict Role
Eyal Zamir Takes Command Amid Ceasefire Tensions
UPDATE 5-Hamas says Trump's threats spur Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal