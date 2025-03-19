Left Menu

M23 Rebels Advance to Walikale: A High-Stakes Power Struggle

Rebels known as M23, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have advanced into the outskirts of Walikale, a mineral-rich town in east Congo. This move comes after a meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and Congo in Qatar, where they called for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:04 IST
M23 Rebels Advance to Walikale: A High-Stakes Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, made their way to the town outskirts of Walikale in east Congo on Wednesday. This comes just a day after Rwanda's and Congo's presidents met in Qatar and issued a joint call for a ceasefire.

Walikale, located in North Kivu province, boasts rich mineral deposits, including tin. This marks the farthest west that the rebel group has reached in its unprecedented campaign this year.

The advancement raises tensions in the region, heightening the stakes in the fraught relations between the neighboring countries. Observers are closely watching how regional leadership will respond to this bold move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025