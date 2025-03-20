Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Slashes Interest Rate Amid Global Economic Tensions

The Swiss National Bank reduced its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.25% to combat low inflation and economic challenges from global trade policies. This decision aligns with recent central bank actions and aims to maintain price stability by influencing the Swiss franc's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:12 IST
Swiss National Bank Slashes Interest Rate Amid Global Economic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to just above zero, setting the rate at 0.25%. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to counteract economic pressures from U.S. trade policies and align with expectations from economists surveyed by Reuters.

The SNB's decision was part of a broader pattern among central banks, with both the Bank of England and Sweden's central bank revealing their rate decisions on the same day. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, held rates steady amidst ongoing uncertainties.

By adjusting rates, the SNB seeks to address low inflation, which fell to 0.3% in February, by bolstering economic conditions and stabilizing the Swiss franc, thus ensuring inflation remains within the target range of 0-2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025