Uttar Pradesh Partners with iFOREST to Combat Pollution and Climate Change

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU with iFOREST to tackle pollution and climate change. This partnership will involve research-driven studies, engage religious institutions in conservation efforts, and focus on green energy, sustainable urban development, and air quality improvement. It will also include initiatives launched at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:36 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government and iFOREST, a prominent environmental research organization, have joined hands to confront pollution and climate issues. This collaboration aims to utilize data-driven solutions and innovative approaches in tackling environmental challenges.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the parties seeks to advance air pollution management, waste disposal, and modernize urban development with a focus on clean energy. Experts from iFOREST will offer technical assistance through research and training programs.

This initiative also involves engaging religious institutions in environmental conservation, launching significant projects at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. State officials emphasize the importance of scientific contributions in addressing Uttar Pradesh's unique ecological concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

