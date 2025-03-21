Visakhapatnam’s 30-Year Growth Plan Revealed

The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister, P Narayana, has unveiled an ambitious master plan aimed at shaping Visakhapatnam's growth over the next 30 years. The plan, set to be finalized in four months, will address key developmental concerns including road expansion, metro rail progress, and traffic decongestion.

The initiative will also focus on accommodating public feedback, ensuring the blueprint aligns with the evolving needs of the city. Narayana emphasized that the revised plan would be available online for transparency and ease of access.

Furthermore, discussions held with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) MLAs in Amaravati have highlighted pressing challenges. Issues such as land encroachment, traffic related to the Bhogapuram airport, and water shortages will be systematically tackled under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)