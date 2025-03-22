Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Shaheen Bagh Shoe Store

A fire erupted in a shoe showroom in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi on Saturday morning. The blaze prompted a swift response from the fire department, dispatching five fire tenders. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. However, firefighting efforts led to significant traffic disruptions in the surrounding area.

Updated: 22-03-2025 12:23 IST
Saturday morning saw a fire break out in a shoe showroom located in the bustling Shaheen Bagh area of southeast Delhi. According to a Delhi Fire Services official, the emergency call was logged at precisely 11:17 am, prompting a rapid response.

Five fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene where firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, indicating an effective early response by the emergency services.

However, the firefighting operations caused traffic congestion in the area, significantly affecting commuters. Residents are advised to stay updated as further details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

