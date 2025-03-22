Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Haryana: Air Conditioner Blast Claims Four

An explosion in Haryana's Jhajjar district resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children. The incident, possibly caused by an air conditioner compressor, took place in a house in Bahadurgarh. A forensic team is investigating while one injured person is being treated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion on Saturday evening in Haryana's Jhajjar district led to the tragic loss of four lives, including two children. The blast, suspected to have originated from an air conditioner compressor, occurred in a residential area in Bahadurgarh.

According to the police, the explosion took place around 6:30 PM. It resulted in a fire that burned through the house before fire tenders managed to extinguish the flames. The bodies of a man, a woman, and two children approximately ten years old were recovered from the site.

One person, Haripal Singh, sustained injuries and is being treated at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the precise cause of the explosion, with forensic teams collecting evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

