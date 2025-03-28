Left Menu

Rumbling Reality: Myanmar's Vulnerability to Earthquakes Revealed

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's Sagaing region, causing widespread damage and raising questions about the country's preparedness. Myanmar, located on a tectonic plate boundary, is prone to seismic activity. Recent events stress the need for infrastructure designed to withstand such powerful quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:46 IST
Rumbling Reality: Myanmar's Vulnerability to Earthquakes Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potent 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar's Sagaing region near Mandalay, resonating as far as Thailand on Friday, highlighting Myanmar's susceptibility to seismic events.

Myanmar is situated along a tectonic plate boundary and experiences significant seismic activity, although large tremors have been infrequent in the Sagaing region. The boundary between the India Plate and Eurasia Plate cuts through the center of the country, causing "strike slip" quakes that, while generally less potent than subduction zone quakes, can still reach magnitudes of 7 to 8.

Friday's quake, being shallow with an epicenter depth of merely 10 km, inflicted severe damage, underscoring the necessity for earthquake-ready infrastructure in Myanmar, particularly around heavily populated areas like Mandalay that aren't accustomed to such intense seismic forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025