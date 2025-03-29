Catastrophic Earthquake in Myanmar: Devastation Amidst Civil Strife

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale has left Myanmar reeling, with the death toll surpassing 1,000. The quake struck near the country's second-largest city, Mandalay, on Friday, causing widespread destruction just as Myanmar grapples with a civil war and a burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the destruction has rendered many areas dangerous and difficult to access, further complicating the delivery of aid to affected regions. Neighboring Thailand also reported damage, particularly in Bangkok, where a high-rise collapse claimed lives and left many unaccounted for.

International aid is being mobilized, with countries such as China, Russia, and India offering assistance. This disaster has heightened concerns about Myanmar's ability to manage the relief efforts given its ongoing internal conflicts and infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)