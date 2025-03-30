Tonga Quake Shakes Pacific Island Nation
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, with no damage reported. The US Geological Survey noted the quake's epicenter was 100 kilometers from the main island. An initial tsunami warning was issued but later canceled. Residents responded calmly, moving to higher ground as a precaution.
A significant 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific island nation of Tonga early Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was located around 100 kilometers northeast of the main island.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii initially issued a warning of potentially hazardous waves but later revoked it, confirming there was no longer a tsunami threat. Despite the scare, no immediate damage reports have been noted.
Following the earthquake, tsunami sirens sounded, prompting residents, particularly in the Ha'apai island group, to move to safer, elevated areas. Tonga, located over 3,500 kilometers from Australia's eastern coastline, comprises 171 islands with a population exceeding 100,000, primarily residing on Tongatapu, the main island.
