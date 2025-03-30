Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Claims Six Lives Near Manikaran Sahib in Kullu

A landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh resulted in the death of six people when a tree fell on vehicles following a storm. Among the deceased are a tourist and two locals. Injured victims were transported to the hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, has caused the deaths of six individuals after a tree collapsed on several vehicles near the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib. The incident occurred on Sunday as a storm triggered the uprooting of a tree on the opposite mountain.

Authorities reported that the tree's fall led to the death of six people, including a tourist from Bangalore and two locals, while also injuring three others. Some 'rehri' carts and vehicles were parked at the site. Rescue and relief operations are being coordinated by medical teams, police, and revenue officials.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders have expressed their condolences, instructing aid for victims and their families. Social media has been buzzing with videos of the mishap, as eyewitnesses mentioned a delay in help reaching the spot. The situation is evolving, and more information is yet to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

