Tragic Landslide Claims Six Lives Near Manikaran Sahib in Kullu

A devastating landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, has caused the deaths of six individuals after a tree collapsed on several vehicles near the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib. The incident occurred on Sunday as a storm triggered the uprooting of a tree on the opposite mountain.

Authorities reported that the tree's fall led to the death of six people, including a tourist from Bangalore and two locals, while also injuring three others. Some 'rehri' carts and vehicles were parked at the site. Rescue and relief operations are being coordinated by medical teams, police, and revenue officials.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders have expressed their condolences, instructing aid for victims and their families. Social media has been buzzing with videos of the mishap, as eyewitnesses mentioned a delay in help reaching the spot. The situation is evolving, and more information is yet to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)