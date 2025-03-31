Left Menu

Myanmar's Earthquake: Rising Toll Amid Struggle for Aid

The harrowing aftermath of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has left an estimated 1,700 dead and thousands injured. With vital infrastructure damaged, international aid faces severe delays, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the country's civil war. The U.S. and neighboring countries have pledged support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 02:14 IST
The toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake continued to rise on Sunday, as foreign rescue teams and aid began pouring into the nation. Hospitals were overwhelmed by the influx of injured patients, and some communities struggled to respond to the disaster with limited resources.

Ranked as one of Myanmar's strongest earthquakes in a century, the 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the country on Friday. As of Sunday, around 1,700 people had perished, with 3,400 injured and over 300 missing, according to the military government. The junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, warned that fatalities could escalate, and in an unusual step, sought international assistance.

Amid efforts to aid those affected, challenges abound. Residents in Mandalay and Sagaing have yet to receive promised international relief, worsening food, electricity, and water shortages. Aid from neighboring countries, including India, China, and Thailand, is slowly making its way to affected areas.

