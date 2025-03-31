Left Menu

Primus Senior Living's Bold Investment in Modern Multi-Generational Communities

Primus Senior Living is set to invest Rs 180 crore in a luxury housing project 'Primus Sangama' in Bengaluru. This development highlights a blend of senior-friendly and family-centric units over a 2.7-acre expanse, reflecting a modern twist on India's joint family traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:31 IST
Primus Senior Living's Bold Investment in Modern Multi-Generational Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Primus Senior Living is making a significant investment of Rs 180 crore to construct a luxury housing project called 'Primus Sangama' in Bengaluru.

This ambitious project is located off Mysore Road and spans 2.7 acres, offering over 300 homes designed to cater to both senior and family-living needs. The project is developed under a Joint Development Agreement with the landowner.

The development marks the beginning of a broader Rs 1,500 crore investment initiative by Primus to establish multi-generational communities in India, as announced by founder Adarsh Narahari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025