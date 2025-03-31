Primus Senior Living's Bold Investment in Modern Multi-Generational Communities
Primus Senior Living is set to invest Rs 180 crore in a luxury housing project 'Primus Sangama' in Bengaluru. This development highlights a blend of senior-friendly and family-centric units over a 2.7-acre expanse, reflecting a modern twist on India's joint family traditions.
Updated: 31-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:31 IST
Realty firm Primus Senior Living is making a significant investment of Rs 180 crore to construct a luxury housing project called 'Primus Sangama' in Bengaluru.
This ambitious project is located off Mysore Road and spans 2.7 acres, offering over 300 homes designed to cater to both senior and family-living needs. The project is developed under a Joint Development Agreement with the landowner.
The development marks the beginning of a broader Rs 1,500 crore investment initiative by Primus to establish multi-generational communities in India, as announced by founder Adarsh Narahari.
