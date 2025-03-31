Primus Senior Living's Bold Investment in Modern Multi-Generational Communities

Realty firm Primus Senior Living is making a significant investment of Rs 180 crore to construct a luxury housing project called 'Primus Sangama' in Bengaluru.

This ambitious project is located off Mysore Road and spans 2.7 acres, offering over 300 homes designed to cater to both senior and family-living needs. The project is developed under a Joint Development Agreement with the landowner.

The development marks the beginning of a broader Rs 1,500 crore investment initiative by Primus to establish multi-generational communities in India, as announced by founder Adarsh Narahari.

(With inputs from agencies.)