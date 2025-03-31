Left Menu

Japan Braces for Potential Economic Devastation from Megaquake

Japan's economy faces a potential $1.81 trillion loss from a long-anticipated megaquake along the Nankai Trough. The government predicts devastating tsunamis, building collapses, and possibly 300,000 deaths. The updated report reflects inflation and expanded flood areas, warning of severe impacts on a highly earthquake-prone nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:39 IST
Japan is confronting the possibility of a catastrophic $1.81 trillion economic impact from a long-predicted megaquake expected along its Pacific coast. A government report released Monday highlights the dire consequences, including devastating tsunamis and the potential collapse of hundreds of buildings.

This alarming figure, corresponding to nearly half of the nation's entire GDP, is a significant increase from previous estimates, now accounting for inflation and revised terrain data. The prospect of such a calamity looms large in one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with experts forecasting an 80% likelihood of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake in the volatile Nankai Trough zone.

Under the worst-case forecast, a magnitude 9 earthquake could displace 1.23 million residents and result in up to 298,000 fatalities, contingent on conditions like time of day and season. The Nankai Trough, stretching about 900 km off Japan's southwest Pacific coast, continues to accumulate tectonic strain, making an impending megaquake increasingly probable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

