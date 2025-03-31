Left Menu

Clash Over Land: Hyderabad University Students vs Telangana Government

A conflict has erupted between the Telangana government and University of Hyderabad students over the ownership and development of a 400-acre land parcel. Tensions have risen as both sides dispute the boundaries, with students and environmental activists opposing the government's plans, citing ecological concerns.

The dispute between the Telangana government and University of Hyderabad students over a 400-acre land parcel has intensified, with both parties presenting conflicting claims about boundaries and ownership. The government's proposal to develop IT infrastructure on the land has faced opposition over environmental conservation concerns.

Protests erupted as students accused the state of deploying earthmovers, causing ecological harm by clearing natural habitats and infringing upon university surroundings. While the government insists on its ownership based on previous agreements, the university challenges these assertions, calling for the preservation of biodiversity.

Recent tensions led to the detention of several students after clashes with police, highlighting the charged atmosphere surrounding the issue. The Telangana government's development plans remain controversial, with broader implications for land rights and environmental protection in urban spaces.

