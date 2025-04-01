Fiery Awakening: Eruption Near Iceland's Capital

The volcanic magma eruption began near Iceland's capital, according to the country's meteorological office's statement on Tuesday. This event is the latest in a sequence of such outbreaks that have occurred in the area in recent years.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office officially declared the start of the magma eruption, underscoring the continuing geological activity in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess potential impacts and anticipate further developments as volcanic landscapes evolve in this geologically active area.

(With inputs from agencies.)