Myanmar Earthquake Crisis: Urgent Need for Shelter and Aid

Myanmar is reeling from the aftermath of a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake, with an urgent need for shelter, clean water, and medicine. According to the United Nations, over 2,700 lives have been lost, and more than 4,500 people are injured as infrastructure crumbles.

The earthquake has severely damaged critical infrastructure, complicating relief efforts. United Nations agencies warn of a dire shortage of drinking water amid scorching temperatures and express concerns over potential cholera outbreaks, worsened by broken water pipes and septic tanks.

Medical supplies are dwindling, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the UN's refugee agency has labeled the situation a top-level humanitarian crisis. With funding concerns mounting, UN agencies are urging swift financial aid to replenish their stocks and provide life-saving relief to those in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)