Controversy Erupts Over Telangana's Planned Auction of Ecologically Sensitive Land

The Union Environment Ministry has raised concerns over Telangana's alleged illegal clearing of 400 acres of forest land near Hyderabad for urban development and IT projects. The state government plans to auction this ecologically sensitive area, sparking protests and legal challenges. The project could generate significant revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst brewing controversy, the Union Environment Ministry has formally requested the Telangana government to clarify allegations of illegal vegetation clearance on 400 acres of forest land near the University of Hyderabad. This land, located in the biodiversity-rich Kancha Gachibowli area, has become a focal point for ecological and legal debate.

The state plans to auction the land, poised to construct urban infrastructure and an IT Park, has fueled protests. Environmentalists and students are raising alarms about potential environmental impacts, alleging harm to wildlife habitats, lakes, and unique geological structures. The Environment Minister has received numerous complaints from public figures about the situation.

Protests have escalated, with students clashing with police during rallies. Despite official statements asserting the land is not forested but government-owned, the controversy persists. The proposed auction could yield up to Rs 15,000 crore for the state's coffers, intensifying scrutiny and sparking calls for adherence to legal protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

